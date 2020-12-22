Adewole Ayodeji donates food, cash gifts to over 100 widows, physically challenged in Akure

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

An Abuja based philantropist, Adewole Ayodeji, on Tuesday, donated food and cash gifts to over 100 widows and physically challenged people in Akure, Ondo state.

The items were given to beneficiaries at an event organised to touch the lives of widows, the lives of the less privileged and physically challenged living in the state capital.

Appreciating the lofty idea, the state commissioner for land and infrastructure, Mr Saka Yusuf Ogunleye described the donor Mr Ayodeji Adewole as a friend of the masses and staunch supporter of the Akeredolu’s administration.

According to the Commissioner, “Ayodeji is one of us in Akure, and he is giving back to the community where he hailed from and we are proud of him”, he said.

He enjoined other well-meaning citizens to emulate the gesture.

Other speakers at the event described the gesture as one ‘that connotes a man moved with passion to help the people, saying it is a Hallmark of those concerned with the development of mankind without expecting anything in return.”

One can safely say this attribute is what Mr Ayodeji Adewole exemplified when gathered about 70 people who are widows and physically challenged to receive food and cash gifts.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the donor for coming to their aid at this crucial time where the economy is in recession and prices of food items are at an all time high.

Mr Ayodeji Adewole, told newsmen that, it is always a pleasure for him touching the lives of the less privileged in society.

Adewole Ayodeji said, “I am touched to touch the lives of these people and I believe that many other hou ng en too will follow in this direction, which I believe would help the needy in our society.”

Adewole Ayodeji said “By Next year,God willing there would be an empowerment Programme for the widows quarterly through Major Dee foundation. 50 widows would given a one off cash to start or augment their petty trading. This would done every four months to the glory of God.”

Adewole Ayodeji called on other large-hearted citizens to extend milk of kindness to the needy in their communities.

Each beneficiary went home with 10kg of rice and cash gift.

