ADC fielding candidates in Kogi Council polls – Nwosu

…Lambasts detractors, peddlers of falsehood

By Chris Ochayi

The National Working Committee, NWC, of African Democratic Congress, ADC, has said the party is fielding candidates for chairmanship and Councillorship positions across the Kogi State during the forthcoming December 12, 2020 Local Government elections.

National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who made the clarifications via a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, said the party’s candidates would be on the ballot paper to contest for victory with the peoples’ votes.

Nwosu urged the electorate and good people of the state to discountenance rumours rumors being spread by unscrupulous individual in the state that the ADC has withdrawn from the race.

While describing the rumour as most irresponsible, Chief Nwosu, who is also the Acting President of Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, IPAC, said the action was believed to have been sponsored by some political contractors, jobbers and rascals to fester their selfishness.

According to him, “The National Working Committee, NWC, of African Democratic Congress, ADC, wishes to state unequivocally that the party is participating in the local government council elections in Kogi State and that all our candidates are still in the race.

“The ADC as a transformational party remains committed to grassroots centered development and regards mass participation and engagement at this level as the fulcrum for national growth and development.

“We have become aware of the rumors being spread by one individual (names withheld) and his co-travelers that ADC has withdrawn from the race.

“This is a most irresponsible and we believe it to be sponsored action which some renegades, political contractors, jobbers and rascals have latched on to fester their selfishness.

“We request the good people of Kogi State, members of ADC and teaming supporters of our candidates to disregard the antics of these shameless interlopers who have no regards for democracy.

“They are narrow minded opportunists without character. They do not speak for the party executives, stakeholders of the party and contestants in the forthcoming election and should be disregarded.

“We are not unaware that a few members of our party may have connived with the ruling party to cause mischief. But for such persons pretending to speak for the party is illegal, unconstitutional, baseless and self serving.

“We advice such persons to fear and respect God Almighty, as any sign of ingratitude to God will not do them any good.

“The African Democratic Congress, ADC, confirms our confidence in our candidates and as a party hereby asks our teaming members, supporters and followers to disregard such controversial information as the said individuals are paid agents acting based on selfish interest.

“And come December 12th 2020 our candidates for the forthcoming Local Government election in Kogi State would be on the ballot Paper and they would be contesting to Victory with the Peoples vote.

“As African Democratic Congress, ADC, is the Credible Alternative for the development and growth of the state and People particularly with the credible performances of our House of Representatives member and Leader of the Party Hon. Elder, Leke Abejide in Yagba Federal Constituency of the State.

“We trust the honorable member to deliver more democratic dividends to his constituency by ensuring that our sterling candidates in his constituency win.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

