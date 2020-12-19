Adamawa Govt. approves N1.5bn for payment of pension arrears

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State says he has approval N1.5 billion for the part payment of pension arrears owed to retirees.

However, the state branch of the Nigeria Pension Union (NUP) has denied the claim.

Fintiri, who made the disclosure while receiving some members of some political parties who decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) on Saturday in Yola, said that the approval was meant to improve the living conditions of the pensioners.

“I have given directive for the approval of N1.5 billion for the prompt payment of outstanding pension arrears. Our administration will never relent until all pension arrears are settled from the state down to the local government level,” he said.

The governor assured the party’s new membes of equal treatment, adding that the party’s doors were open to every interested politician in the state.

Fintiri said that the PDP would continue to rule the state for many years to come due to the many achievements recorded under his watch.

When contacted for confirmation, Mr Samson Almuru, Chairman of the Adamawa branch of the NUP, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the union was not aware of the payment.

According to him, the state government is owing retirees over N20 billion outstanding pension arrears.

Almuru called on the state government to raise the current monthly pension minimum wage of N4,000 to N26,500 as is being paid in other states. (NAN)

