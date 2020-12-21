Acts of pioneer missionaries in Zuru land 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chukwuma Ajakah

Sunday Moses Dabai, a church historian and the public servant tells the story of pioneer gospel evangelists in his maiden book, “The Coming of Missionaries to Zuru land, North-Western Nigeria: The Struggles &The Triumphs”.

The book published by Wadmaryamu Services Enterprise, Kebbi (2020) features insightful accounts of the exploits of the European missionaries that brought Christianity to Zuru land in the early 1900s. It also chronicles the pivotal role evangelical bodies such as Missionary Brethren in Christ (MBC), the United Missionary Society (UMS), Sudan Interior Mission (SIM) and Sudan United Mission (SUM) played in propagating the Christian faith in North-Western, Nigeria. Moreover, the book portrays the lifestyle of traditional and contemporary Zuru society in terms of settlements, religion, occupation and cultural ideation.

The foreword to the book was written by Sister Halima Danmallam Fuller, a native of Zuru land and daughter of Late Baba Galadima Danmallan, one of the early Christian converts from Peni. Mrs Halima Fuller resides in Canada together with her husband, Rev James Clare Fuller, who was among the last set of UMS missionaries to leave Nigeria.

The Coming of Missionaries to Zuru Land, North-Western Nigeria is a historical narrative that revolves around the adventures of the missionaries in that geographical entity called Zuru land. The book portrays the socio-cultural, economic and political lifestyle of Zuru people prior to and after their colonial experience.

In the introduction to this ecclesiastical history, Dabai points out that “Zuru people, called Lelna in the native language, live in the southern area of Kebbi state and parts of Niger state in North Western Nigeria. They speak C’lela locally while Hausa is their second language.” The author reveals that prior to the advent of the missionaries in 1925, the Lelna were traditionalists. Reverend Sule Magaji, is quoted as saying that “Paul Ummel was the first to bring the gospel to the area. He lived in Zuru and went to preach as far away as Darangi, but the British colonialists would not allow him to preach in Rijau because it was said to be a Muslim town”.The author lists some of the missionaries that worked in Zuru after the Ummel brothers as: Miss Bessie Plant (1936), Mr and Mrs Elgin Brubacher (1940) and Miss Leula Landrey (1946). .

Dabai’s book echoes the story of the pioneer missionaries and their successors in the onerous task of taking the gospel to the non-Hausa speaking communities that were geographically linked with the Sokoto Caliphate. The author aims to rekindle his readers’ interest in gospel evangelism in pursuance of the Great Commission to which the early missionaries were unreservedly devoted. He reveals that the primary purpose of his seminal work is to create awareness about the underreported contributions of the early missionaries towards the propagation of the gospel and the socio-economic development of Zuru land. Dabai expresses the hope that his work will spur contemporary gospellers to intensify their commitment to the ministry of reconciling the world to God.

The pioneer missionaries in Western Nigeria mentioned in the book include: Reverend Thomas Birch Freeman (1841), William de Graft (1842), Henry Townsend, Samuel Ajayi Crowther, (1841-1856), Captain Thomas J. Bowen (1850) and Reverend Hope Masterdon Waddell, Samuel Alexander Bill (1887) who masterminded the building and spread diverse denominational churches across Badagry, Abeokuta, Lagos, Ogbomoso, Ijay, Oyo, etc.

The 54 paged non-fictional narrative consists of nine chapters with the following subheadings: Biblical Basis for Christian Missions, Missionaries in Nigeria, Missionaries in Northern Nigeria, Zuru land before the Missionaries, UMS Missionaries in Zuru land, Early Native Converts, Exit of the Missionaries from Zuru land, The Impact of Missionaries in Zuru land and The Conclusion, which includes recommendation for further reading and practical action steps.

The author opines that “The early missionaries that came to Nigeria followed the pattern of Apostle Paul in travelling long distances by Sea and land. They had to endure severe hardship and opposition from local and colonial authorities.” Apostle Paul was credited with taking Christianity outside Palestine to Europe and Asia from where it spread to other parts of the world. He also gives some insights into the challenges that the missionaries and some of the pioneer converts had to overcome in their selfless efforts to emancipate the people from illiteracy and heathen worship.

The book contains instances of missions initiated by God, including the creation story. The theme of salvation features prominently in the book as the author explores the basis of Christian missions from scriptural perspective. Beginning with God’s mandate for Adam and Eve to “multiply and subdue the Earth” in Genesis 1:28, Dabai explains that the duo were to spread the knowledge of the glory of God beyond the Garden of Eden. He states that the assignment continues with God’s covenant of making Abraham the father of many nations and extends to Moses’ liberation role in Egypt which typifies that of Jesus’ mandate as Saviour to the world.

The author catalogues the activities of the various missionary groups at the vanguard of mission work in Nigeria from the Portuguese traders of the 16th century to the Protestant mission agencies that operated mostly in the South. Denominational and non-denominational religious bodies represented in the story include the Roman Catholic Mission, Catholic Missionary Society (CMS), Anglican Communion, Church of Scotland, Presbyterian Church, Methodist Church and Qua Iboe Church. The missionaries that converged in Nigeria were nationals of countries such as Britain, Germany, USA, Canada, Portugal and France.

Dabai treats his subject matter from both academic and missions perspectives as the book is replete with copious references to both testaments of the Bible, works of renowned missionaries and scholarly articles. The works cited include Achebe (2018), Mbiti (1991), Storms (1948), Schoenhals (1950), Corwin (1998), Ali Mazrui (1996), Fuller (1999, 2003), Overhulser (2005) Owolabi (2009), Dow (2012), Weiss (2004) Dettweiler (2005), Todd (2005), Harness 2006, Barnes (2012), Blench (2012) and Bawa (2014). The reference also features journals published by church organizations and educational institutions such as the Centre for the Study of Christianity in the Non-Western World: University of Edinburgh.

Beyond its central setting, the story extends to the South-West and South-Eastern regions where it presents the experiences of some missionaries and their indigenous converts in areas such as Badagry, Abeokuta, ancient Benin Kingdom, Warri, Calabar, Lokoja, Onitsha, Arochukwu. The author points out that Christianity was introduced to the Ibo around 1898 with missionaries like Mary Slessor Karl Kumm, Maxwell, Burt Bigham, E. Anthony, A.W. Banfield, and Bateman preaching in different parts of the country between then and early 1900s.

The work also identifies the significant roles some early indigenous converts such ex-soldiers, returnee slaves and home helps that had taken the salvation message to remote villages. He admits that most of the early converts in Zuru area were home helps who served the missionaries and grew through the ranks after their conversion to become notable preachers. These include the twin brothers, Evangelists Tom Sakaba and John Zomi (Rikoto), Philip Gujiya, Karatu Welle , Shakada Pastor Kibo and Kara (Peni), Doro, Shekara Aliyu Kirho, Pastor Andraus Namah (Dabai) Reverend Ezra Dikki, Baba Dikki (Senchi) and Daniel Dazi Senchi (Gomo), Reverend Inuwa Ayuba (Wasagu), Pastor Hane (Sabon Gari), Pastor Maikyau, Reverend Sule Magaji and Pastor Dawa.

As revealed in the book, those that spearheaded the Protestant and Pentecostal model of Christianity in Nigeria include freed slaves that returned from Brazil and Sierra-Leone. The author also states the roles of some female missionaries: Phoebe, Mabel and Miss Bessie Plant who used to visit Muslim women in areas such as Rijau, Mahuta, Bena, Kurnachi, Wasagu, Ayu, Daura, Sakaba, Tadorga ans Diri. Such visitations endeared them to the people who also benefitted from the social responsibility projects they executed: digging of wells, provision of employment opportunities, dispensaries and schools.

Chapters seven and eight focus on the twilight of missionary activities in Zuru land, the eventual exit of the proponents, and the roles of indigenous churches. The author stresses the belief that “The legacy left by the missionaries will continue to remain relevant in Zuru.” The book portrays the message that transformation occurs whenever new ideas are received by the people as witnessed in Zuru land where the introduction of Christianity brought about positive changes in the lives of the people, including their education, religion, economy, and group identity. A broad spectrum of readers, including scholars in church history, evangelists, missionaries, researchers, scholars, and those reading for leisure, will find it very useful.

The author advocates that the present-day church should emulate the missionaries by adopting some of the practical approaches that enabled them to make an impact on the people: medical evangelism, establishment of schools, health centres in rural communities, hospitals, adult education centres, scholarship grants to indigent students and use of books written in indigenous languages for instruction. The book ends with a reminder on the key issues discussed and salient recommendations to individuals and churches for sustaining the legacy of the founding fathers of the Christian faith in Nigeria.

