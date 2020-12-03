Road access: Senator Abbo disarmed man with gun who demanded N2m from him

Kindly Share This Story:

Ishaku Abbo, who represents Adamawa Senatorial northern zone, disarmed a man with a pistol made locally, who threatened to shoot him if he did not give him two million Naira before crossing the blocked road against him.

The man who according to eyewitnesses, on Friday night, 13th November 2013 at around 2AMled dozens of young people and blocked him on his way to his cousin’s wedding in Mubi.

He said the incident was an attempt on the Senator’s life by the man holding the den gun, unlike a trending video on many social media platforms published with no verification or obtaining the facts; used by the opposition as venom to poison the mind of Good people of the nation.

The man was said to be handed to authorities immediately after the incident for further investigation.

He worried that the shortage of employment by trained, teaming unemployed youth is a serious problem that must be resolved quickly by the government in place before it can be fully out of control.

As some of the youth are unwillingly involved in too many criminal activities, he blamed poverty and other social ills as a result of idleness are the key reasons for such rascal conduct, he said it is in his nature to help the less fortunate in society.

“Most of the Youths are pushed into this, wasting their talents by doing something bad to the detriment of themselves and the society at large,” Abbo said

In an interview with newsmen, Abbo revealed his plan to empower the Youths in his constituency with self-reliance businesses to lessen the youths been dragged to social vices because of “peanut change”.

“That young man was not deliberate to have attempted attacking me with his den gun, idleness and poverty are eating deep into the fabric mental being of the youth in our society, it is harshly biting hard on them and I must try my best to take them out of that mess.

“Come this Saturday I will go back to my constituency to have a self-sustained empowerment program of millions of naira to help them regain their poverty freedom,” Abbo said

Abbo, however, is worried that his political rivals are seen in the video-sharing sector on a different narrative, which to him is a plus he has won from the opposing party for some political class considering him deserving of attacks.

