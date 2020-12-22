Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria task FG on COVID-19 vaccines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

The Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria, AMSN, has called on the federal government to expedite action on providing the environment for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for Nigerians.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the AMSN endorsed vaccination for all eligible groups at high risk of infection from COVID-19.

“We believe that the vaccine trials and the FDA and ACIP data evaluation process have been robust and transparent. In other countries across the world, regulatory bodies have also endorsed the vaccine, and similar processes will be followed globally to evaluate each upcoming candidate vaccine.

“We await the arrival of a vaccine in Nigeria that would be suitable for our climate. It is our collective opinion, after closely monitoring this situation, that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination far outweigh the risks.”

Further, AMSN noted that it is especially important that certain eligible patient populations, including pregnant women, consult with their trusted physicians when considering whether to take the vaccine.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, various medical bodies urged that pregnant and lactating people be included in the vaccine trials and research; unfortunately, they were not.

“While a conversation with a clinician may be helpful and is encouraged, it should not be required prior to vaccination as this may cause unnecessary barriers to access. We support additional data collection and research to continue to inform recommendations for these populations.

The AMSN noted that as vaccination becomes available, preventing the spread of existing COVID-19 infections and widespread vaccination is essential to control the pandemic and save lives.

“The Lagos State Government has rolled out regulatory protocols to put the current second wave of the pandemic in check. The United Kingdom has reported a more virulent new wave of COVID-19 that spreads rapidly. We in the Academy of Medicine Specialties would endorse and support the Lagos State guidelines and recommend that similar guidelines be observed nationwide.

In addition to the safety protocol and guidelines pending the arrival of vaccines, the AMSN encourages the use of treatment protocols found to reduce the mortality and morbidity of the disease.

“They include the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, such as steroids e.g. dexamethasone, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs e.g. Colchicine, and experimental drugs like ivermectin. These treatments are inexpensive and they are well suited for our environment where cost is a major issue.”

