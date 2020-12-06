Abia governor suspends his Chief of Staff

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has ordered the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere.

A statement issued on Sunday in Umuahia by Mr Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, said the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Alozie Odoemelam, would perform Agbazuere’s duties till further notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Agbazuere was appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Governor on Nov. 5, 2019.

Vanguard News Nigeria

