Abia Chief of Staff suspended after video of him spraying money on prophet goes viral

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has ordered the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere.

The suspension is coming on the heels of a viral video that had the Chief of Staff spraying naira notes on clergyman, Emeka Odumeje, popularly called Indaboski Bahose.

A statement on Sunday in Umuahia by Mr Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, said the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Alozie Odoemelam, would perform Agbazuere’s duties till further notice.

Source: Twitter

Agbazuere was appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Governor on November 5, 2019.

Vanguard News Nigeria

