AbdulRazaq tasks Kwara on developmental politics

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has urged the youths residents in the state to join partisan politics that would evolve into developmental politics even as he hinted that the state government will soon launch a business scheme specifically designed for young people who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs.

Speaking with the Kwara State delegation to the Nigerian Youths Parliament yesterday the Governor also urged the youths to make themselves the critical mass that would end a culture of politicians doling out public funds at the expense of investments in infrastructure, education, and health.

The meeting was attended by Hon. AbdulKareem AbdulKareem (Kwara Central); Hon. Salihu Ismail (Kwara North); and Hon. Adeola Adedoyin (Kwara South), among others.

The Governor who harped that the youths should get involved in partisan politics and use their numerical strengths to demand for developmental politics said “Engagement in politics is important. As parliamentarians, you need to reach out to your people to let them know their rights. Somebody coming to give you money and not fixing your schools is not serving your best interest. That is where we want to go in politics. We are not sharing money. We need to lay the right foundation for the next generation.

“We must stop the idea of sharing money at the expense of what truly matters. Let’s fix our schools. Let’s fix our hospitals. Let’s be able to pay bursaries to poor students who are suffering, among other issues of development.

On the business scheme for the youths, he said “Very soon, we are launching Kwapreneur for our youths. We are determined to change the story of Kwara from civil service state to an enterprising state where youths can get up and achieve their goals. What the government can do is to provide the environment to excel and we are providing seed capitals for this,” AbdulRazaq told the youths.

“We need to start thinking differently to secure the future of the youths. That is why we are coming up with innovation hub for our students and youths to start thinking in a new direction, by being enterprising, learn coding at the innovation hub and development of software. COVID-19 has shown us that people have started working from home and do things differently.

Vanguard News Nigeria

