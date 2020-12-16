Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State, on Wednesday night, said that kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, are in a forest in Zamfara State.

Masari made the revelation while answering questions on BBC Hausa monitored by Vanguard.

READ ALSO: Masari:

According to the governor, “They are in Zamfara forests. We have got the information. We are negotiating with the kidnappers to ensure the release of the abducted students.”

Speaking in the same vein earlier, Masari told CNN’s Becky Anderson, same Wednesday, that the location of 337 students who were unaccounted for after gunmen attacked the school on Friday, is now known.

The governor also told CNN that talks were ongoing to secure their release and that the children were safe.

Governor Masari said: “We’re not hearing any concrete demand, but we’ll make sure that the children are simply back home.

“All the areas have been secured, but the security forces here are not firing because we want to make sure that… we don’t get any collateral damage.”

Bandits on motorbikes invaded the all-boys Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, taking away hundreds of the students.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: