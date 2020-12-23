Aba Fashion Week: Entrepreneurs benefit from BetKing sponsorship

Kindly Share This Story:

In the spirit of entrepreneurship and support for the Nigerian made brands, BetKing, a leading digital sport betting group, majorly participated as sponsor in the just-concluded 2020 edition of the Aba Fashion Week with several entrepreneurs benefitting massively from the sponsorship.

In a statement yesterday by the company’s Head of Products, Ruby Chuku, the company said it supported local entrepreneurs so as to promote them.

The week-long event, held from the December 7, to December 11, 2020, and featured ativities such as the Street Fashion Show, Ankara Carnival, Fashion Masterclasses, and lots more.

It was also filled with so much excitement and fashion at its best, as it came to a phenomenal close, with a Runway Show.

“Aba is known as the home to craftspeople and entrepreneurs. BetKing’s support of the Aba Fashion Week illustrated the brand’s connection to excellence, creativity, and passion of the people in Aba.

“The city has evolved over time in the use of diverse technology to deliver quality products in the fashion industry, thus, providing the perfect playground for ‘ashionpreneurs’ to not only showcase their creative talent, but more importantly to learn from experts in the industry.

“Our nation has great potential to thrive because of the fashionpreneurs of Aba. One of our core pillars as a band is encouraging entrepreneurship and it gives us great pride to be a part of positive life-changing decisions and moments in the lives of the Nigerian people.

“The BetKing Group entered the African market in 2018 and has already grown to be a major player in the region–driven by a strong focus on sports entertainment experiences delivered by their in-house digital sport-tech platform, combined with a customer centric approach to distribution across retail and online channels, strong localised regulatory relationships and a brand portfolio that customers recognise and trust.

“This tailor-made approach, driven by an exceptional leadership team from a range of high growth sectors, has powered the rapid growth of the Group in the Region.”

