A working system is vital to sustainable development – Kingsley Obiukwu

An Abuja based businessman, Kingsley Obiukwu, has revealed that working systems are what makes development achievable, be it in an organisation or a country.

Obiukwu, who doubles as the Executive Director of Bolton White Group and founder of EuroTube Limited stated this in Abuja recently at a youth event.

Speaking at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Youth Speak event themed “From Protests to Constructive Engagement: Conversations with Young Nigerians, about Nigeria” which held recently at the UN House, Abuja, the young CEO said, “I strongly believe that a working system is needed if any form of development is to be achieved in the nation.”

He stressed that the importance of a working system cannot be overemphasised. When you have a working system, be it in an organisation, a group or a country, things naturally work better.

“Are we trusting the leaders or are we trusting the system? If we trust the system that if a leader messes up, the system will bring him to book, then things will work.

“A working system would make the people especially the leaders accountable for their actions. With a working system, the fight against corruption will be more efficient and seamless,” Obiukwu added.

