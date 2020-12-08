Breaking News
Translate

A working system is vital to sustainable development – Kingsley Obiukwu

On 6:12 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

An Abuja based businessman, Kingsley Obiukwu, has revealed that working systems are what makes development achievable, be it in an organisation or a country.

Obiukwu, who doubles as the Executive Director of Bolton White Group and founder of EuroTube Limited stated this in Abuja recently at a youth event.

Speaking at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Youth Speak event themed “From Protests to Constructive Engagement:  Conversations with Young Nigerians, about Nigeria” which held recently at the UN House, Abuja, the young CEO said, “I strongly believe that a working system is needed if any form of development is to be achieved in the nation.”

He stressed that the importance of a working system cannot be overemphasised. When you have a working system, be it in an organisation, a group or a country, things naturally work better.

READ ALSO: FG to reduce petrol price by N5 from Monday

“Are we trusting the leaders or are we trusting the system? If we trust the system that if a leader messes up, the system will bring him to book, then things will work.

“A working system would make the people especially the leaders accountable for their actions. With a working system, the fight against corruption will be more efficient and seamless,” Obiukwu added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!