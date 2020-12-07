A colourful day with the Gbong Gwom Jos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

After we finished lunch with Otunba Runsewe at the Old Government House, he went into an inner room and emerged wearing a stunning attire. “Otunba, this is the costume of warriors!” I exclaimed.

“Yes, you’re right,” he said, brushing past us with the long spear in his right hand as if he was going to attend to a battle at hand.

We all followed him outside. The tyres of the vehicles in the convoy screeched off to the main road and headed towards the Palace. We were going to attend the next item on the week-long program of events of the 33rd edition of NAFEST – “Cultural splendour with the Gbong Gwom Jos”.

READ ALSO; FCT Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of 3

We drove into the Palace – a sprawling opulence – where we were immediately besieged by a troupe of cultural music welcoming us. Soon, traditional dances from other states began to arrive – those from Kwara, Taraba, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Rivers and others states. But the most captivating of all the groups was the Ngighngigh Dance from Benue State whose dancers were attired like cats. And they were actually holding embalmed cats!

The Ngighngigh Dance could be described as ‘the cat dance’ because the dancers mimicked every movement of live cats in what appeared like a slow motion, squeezing and stretching, bending and crouching to the floor as when a cat is stalking its prey, and then suddenly pouncing on an imaginary prey. It was quite a cultural spectacle.

We struggled into the expansive, well-furnished hall where stood the throne of His Majesty, Da Jacob Buba Gyang, the Gbong Gwom Jos/Chairman, Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs. We saw him sited on his magnificent throne with Otunba Runsewe on his right-hand side like the Commander of his majesty’s Army.

After the formal introductions, Otunba Runsewe spoke, saying since 1st of April, 2009 when His Majesty came to the throne, it has been a new leadership of tradition. He described the Gbong Gwom Jos as a role model for upcoming achievers.

As the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs, Runsewe said, His Majesty brought honor and immense respect to the Nigeria Customs; he greatly supported TINAPA, Calabar as our flagship of tourism; and as a strong member of the Seventh Day Adventists Church, he made the church proud. And lastly, the Gbong Gwom Jos is today one of the leading beacons of the Nigerian culture.

After Otunba Runsewe’s speech, there was a subdued, slow, growling sound of musical instruments made of animal horns heralding the speech of the Gbong Gwom Jos:

“The leader of this delegation, in the person of the Director General of National Council for Arts & Culture, Da Segun Runsewe,” His Royal Majesty began, drawing a humorous rumble from the audience for addressing Otunba Runsewe with the traditional title, ‘Da’. “We sincerely welcome you all to Plateau State, and especially to the palace this afternoon.

“We thank God almighty for bringing you all from your respective states to Jos Plateau for this festival of arts and culture through which we showcase our respective cultures. We sincerely appreciate all of you for being here. We want to also express sincere gratitude to the NCAC for choosing Plateau to host this NAFEST at this critical time, not only in Nigeria, but in the whole world when we are faced with the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging humanity in all places.

“But I want to say that as we gather here, God, in his ultimate mercy, will protect all of us, and that at the end of this festival, you will get back to your various destinations in peace.

“So, D-G, we want to thank you most sincerely for reposing confidence in Plateau. I want to say without mincing words that the governor, government and people of Plateau State will also be appreciated, for despite all the challenges we are all facing, the governor had the guts and the confidence to accept to host the 2020 NAFEST in Plateau State.

“We also want to appreciate our own daughter, in the person of the honorable commissioner for culture & tourism, Mrs. Weli (Tamwakat) who has meritoriously chaired the local organizing committee. What we saw at the opening ceremony testifies a lot, not only to what Plateau can achieve, but also to what Nigeria as a whole can achieve.

“So much is happening in our country today. And like the D-G said, the biggest contributory factor is that we have forgotten our culture; that’s why we are engulfed in the many problems we are facing today. One of the biggest problems facing this country today is the issue of insecurity.

“When, on the opening day, I saw contingents from Kaduna, Zamfara, Borno, etc., honestly, I said, they too have guts. We know the things that are happening in these places and virtually in the whole of Nigeria. For us to still celebrate this festival shows that Nigeria has become a nation that is not ready to be cowed by any incident, be it insecurity, (depressed) economy or whatever.

“Let us continue to pray for our brethren in all these places; that God will ensure that peace is restored to these locations in Nigeria.

“For us on the Plateau, we have our challenges and we are not pretending that we have overcome them all. We have relative peace because of the efforts of the government and the citizenry themselves with the support of the security agencies. We want to please appeal to the citizens of Nigeria that we must not fall back to those dark days.

“We must endure to continue to live together as fellow countryman, so that we can now begin to talk about development and leave a befitting future for our children.

“This festival, like we said, reminds us of our culture and our and our tradition. And I would appeal to Nigerians that at the end of this festival we must not fall back (or fold our hands) and wait for the next years’ event. We must reflect our culture in all that we do, whether it be food (or in other things.

The Gbong Gwon Jos recalled with nostalgia, the epic and grueling football matches of Darma, Saudi Arabia in 1989 and the 1996 Atlanta, USA in which the Nigerian team was several goals down but bounced back to win the matches. In essence, he said, “Nigeria will never lack guts. The guts that those young players showed typify Nigerians. You will find that there are no other people that have the guts like the average Nigerians.

“And we neve give up. The challenges that we face today – be it in politics, economy, security, etc., we must remember that we have a lot of guts, and that by the grace of God, we must overcome them all.

let us make our country great. Let us not allow (bad) people to lead us into destruction. Yes, the youths have a lot of complaints to which we appeal to government to listen to them. But we appeal to the youths also to respect themselves and bring their complaints forward with due respect, because respect begets respect. Let us not allow (bad) people to use us to destroy our own country. We pray that events of the past will not repeat themselves.

“Enjoy yourselves while on the Plateau. If you don’t have enough local cuisines, tell Otunba Runsewe and the honorable commissioner to get in touch with me. Thank you and God bless you.”

The animal horn growled once more, signaling the ends of His Royal Majesty’s speech. Then we all trooped out to the open courtyard where we were threated to the best of traditional music and dance from different part of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: