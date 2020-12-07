87% of Nigerian WOBs suffered Covid-19 setback – Survey

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

EIGHTY-seven per cent of Women-Owned Businesses (WOBs) in Nigeria were shaken and set aback by the destabilising impact of Covid-19, a survey has proven.

This was part findings on a larger survey which revealed the extent to which almost 600 WOBs worldwide were adversely affected and still being impacted by the pandemic.

The development informed the organising of an intervention programme, tagged “National Survey and Sensitization on the Impacts of Covid-19 Pandemic on WOBs in Nigeria”, which attracted women business owners and managers from around the South-South to Port Harcourt, Rivers, at the instance of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, said on the occasion that NEPC wants to use the export market to help Nigerian businesswomen overcome the debilitating impact of the Covid-19 that ravaged the Nigerian economy into recession.

The NEPC CEO, represented by the South-South Zonal Coordinator, Joe Itah, said most WOBs experienced significant decline in employee morale, sales or revenue, difficulty in securing funds to remain operational and adjusting of products or services to remain relevant in response to the economic challenges.

He said, “On this premise, the Women-in-Export Division conducted a national survey, using this State as a pilot centre to assess the immediate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, the lockdown on women-owned businesses.

“The Division intends to use the opportunity to sensitize the women on how to mitigate risks of the crisis as well as assist WOBs in designing a business resilient path to survive, especially during a crisis.”

The women were acquainted with the new trends and dynamics in the export business and the need to synergize with other stakeholders to access export opportunities.

Enlightenment lectures were focused on ‘Impact of Covid-19 on WOBs in Nigeria’ by resource person, Onu Leticia and ‘Venturing into the Export Market; NEPC Intervention’, which was delivered by Sherifat Omokide.

The lectures brought participants up to speed on initiating an export business, fund support sources, building linkages, products and services packaging, measuring up to best practices and staying afloat under economic crisis among other areas of concern.

A participant, Ekpu Victoria, from Bayelsa State, commended NEPC for the initiative which she said has further opened her eyes on existing opportunities in the post-pandemic era.

Kindly Share This Story: