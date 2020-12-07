7 killed, 4 buildings burnt as renewed cult clashes rock Delta, Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

…One killed, 2 abducted as pirates strike in Rivers

…Gunmen kill 4 in Taraba

Twelve persons were reportedly killed, two abducted, many injured and four buildings razed in Delta, Ebonyi, Rivers and Taraba states in cult-related clashes, pirates and gunmen attacks Sunday night and yesterday.

It was gathered that one person was reportedly killed and four buildings razed in what appeared to be renewed clash between members of the Aye and Mafia confraternities, in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is just as two other persons were also reportedly killed in two separate incidents between the warring cult groups on Sunday night and yesterday morning at Oghenevweta and Oseri street areas of Ekuigbo community.

Both attacks are coming less than a week after a similar incident between Aye and Aro Baggers confraternities led to the death of eight persons.

One of the victims, Oghenero Oke a.k.a Last Card, who was alleged to be a member of the Mafia confraternity, was killed around Oteri old road in Oteri community, Ughelli by a resident of the community simply identified as Eloho, while two others sustained gunshot wounds.

Though efforts to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, were fruitless, a security source at the Ughelli Police Area Command disclosed that the victim had an altercation with Eloho, who was having an intimate relationship with his elder sister.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Angered by the death of the victim, his friends stormed the family house and shop of Eloho’s parent and burnt it down.

“The prime suspect and his gang members have since fled the community immediately news of Oghenero’s death filtered into the community.”

Condemning the wanton destruction of property as a result of the incident, President General of Oteri community, Mr Efe Odibo described it as unfortunate.

4 killed in Ebonyi communities

Also, four persons were reportedly shot dead in Oriuzo and Onueke in Ezza North and Ezza South Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State following a renewed clash between Ayez and Barga confraternities.

One of the victims identified as ‘Mgbamgba’ who was alleged to be a member of Ayez confraternity from Oriuzo in Ezza North, allegedly led a squad that killed a member of Barga confraternity Sunday morning.

Consequently, members of Barga in a reprisal mission, on Sunday evening, trailed Mgbamgba on his way from a child dedication ceremony and allegedly shot him and his girlfriend.

At Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area, another person identified as Mr Chikwado Nweke popularly known as ‘Quack’ alleged to be a member of Barga was shot dead at Ikwo Road, Onueke, on Sunday night.

The deceased who was from Amuzu in Ezza South Local Government Area, until his death, worked at Ezekuna Motor Park in Onueke.

His killers reportedly threw his corpse into a nearby gutter, where it was later found, yesterday, morning and had been deposited in a morgue in Onueke.

Meanwhile, DSP Loveth Odah, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi when contacted, said the command was yet to receive a report of the incident.

One killed, 2 abducted as pirates strike in Rivers

One person was, yesterday, feared killed and two missing after pirates allegedly attacked a passenger boat around Isaka river in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A source said the passenger boat was from Port Harcourt to Bonny when the suspected pirates struck.

The source said: “A new boat with new engine was hijacked this morning (yesterday) at Isaka area. That is the latest mode of crime on waterways. When they see new boats with a new engine, they attack it and offload the passengers at the creek.

“So as usual, the passengers were dropped at the creek while the hoodlums whisked away two people believed to be rich among them.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, said he is yet to receive brief about the incidence, but quickly added that the police are working to contain the activities of pirates in the state.

… 4 in Taraba

In Taraba State, four Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, who returned to their village last Thursday, were reportedly killed by gunmen Sunday night in Tor-Iorshaegh village.

An eyewitness, Donald Meer, named those killed as Godwin Meer, Terlumun Mdooga Mbakpenev, Alfred Sylvanus Mchivga and Ayar Chia.

He claimed that the attackers fled the scene of the incident before the arrival of soldiers stationed in the area.

Meanwhile, President General of the Tiv Cultural and Social Association, Taraba State, Joshua Ayagwa who also confirmed the attack and killing of four persons said the incident has been reported to security agencies.

