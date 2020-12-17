Kindly Share This Story:

…as Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker Chairs Planning Committee

Gov. Willie Obiano, Okezie Ikpeazu and Dave Umahi alongside other serving and former governors, senators, House of representative members, bank executives, business leaders, top government functionaries are dignitaries expected to be at APAMS MD @ 50 birthday celebration which comes up on 26th December, 2020.

The event which will take place at Ukpor will feature musical concert and will commence with a pontifical high mass at 9am by Most Rev. Paul Hillary Odili Okeke (Catholic bishop of Nnewi diocess).

Similarly, the speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor has been nominated to chair the planning committee of the 50th birthday celebration. The event is a triple celebration of Sir Kevin’s 50th birthday, honorary doctorate degree conferment and ozo title taking.

While briefing newsmen, Sir Kevin Chukwumobi told journalists that the choice of Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor as the chairman, planning committee was as a result of his firm belief in the speaker’s leadership and organization skills, long standing friendship and ability to carry everybody along.

In his acceptance speech, the speaker noted that he was humbled to chair the planning committee of such an august occasion that will host who is who in Igbo land.

Continuing, Rt. Hon. Okafor expressed great satisfaction with the preparation so far and urged other members of the committee to put in their best for the celebration of Nigeria’s number one funeral undertaker.

He maintained that the likes of Sir Kevin Chukwumobi should always be celebrated in the society because of their contributions in the area of job creation and for being role models in the business world. He urged Anambrarians to come out in mass to celebrate one of our own who has made us proud and who is idolised nationally.

Vanguard News Nigeria

