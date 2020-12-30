4000 Osun retirees benefit from CACOVID rice palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

About 4000 members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners have benefitted from the CACOVID 10kg of rice palliatives distributed by the state government.

A statement issued by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan on Wednesday said the beneficiaries on Tuesday lauded the administration of Governor Oyetola for taking their welfare and well-being as a priority.

It will be recalled that the State government on Thursday last week commenced the distribution of CACOVID rice upon the receipt, as part of efforts to ensure onward distribution across the State. Some of the retirees applauded the distribution strategy adopted by the State government to ensure equitable distribution of the palliatives.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, disclosed that the State had distributed over 30,000 out of the expected 40,000 10kg bags of the CACOVID rice so far.

He said the State would not rest on its oars to ensure adequate distribution of the rest of the rice upon receipt, adding that the State was committed to continue upholding and guaranteeing the general welfare and well-being of the citizens.

“We are here to take care of the retirees in the continuation of the distribution of the rice component of CACOVID palliatives, and as you can see, it is the turn of general retirees, covering the primary schools, secondary schools, local governments, Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“We have been taking on several other groups such as vulnerable people; members of the formal and informal sectors; artisans such as barbers, tailors, vulcanizers; farmers; market women; students; youths; traditional rulers; and community leaders, among others, since the beginning of the distribution.

“We have also taken care of other critical vulnerable people in line with our timetable, and today is the turn of the retirees across the State.

“So far so good, we have done about 70 per cent of the distribution. The rest are coming and as soon as they arrive, we shall continue the distribution immediately for effective onward distribution”, he added.

Debunking the insinuations that the distribution strategy was channelled through the Local Government Chairmen and political loyalists, Olaonipekun said it was illogical to tow such path as the food items were meant to meet the needs of the vulnerable people in the society.

Vanguard News Nigeria

