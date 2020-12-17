Breaking News
344 abducted students in Katsina released ― Official

People gather inside the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Nigeria, Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. PHOTO: AP

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than 344 students kidnapped from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State by bandits last Friday night have been released.

Abdul Labaran, the Director General, Media to the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, confirmed the release of the students to Vanguard.

Labaran said the children were being transported from the forest where the bandits released them.

Recall that the students were kidnapped by bandits who attacked the school last Friday night.

