A Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, on Wednesday, sentenced three men to 13 months imprisonment each for stealing vintage shirts.

The Judge, Anas Mohammed, sentenced Wisdom Cosmos,18; Michael Enoch, 23 and Damilola Kayode, 19, after they pleaded guilty to the crime.

Mohammed did not give the convicts any option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the convicts, who live in Jikwoyi phase 3, Abuja, on Nov. 29 jointly conspired and broke into the complainant’s shop located in Jikwoyi, Abuja.

Adeyanju said the convicts dishonestly stole vintage shirts and destroyed the complainant’s shop.

The prosecution also said that the convicts belonged to a gang of thieves who terrorise Jikwoyi area.

Adeyanju said the matter was reported at the Karu Police Station by Simon Godfrey.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 348, 353,327, 288 and 306 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

