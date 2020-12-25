Vanguard Logo

23 ships with petroleum products, others to arrive Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to the NPA,  the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It said that the ships contained bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, butane gas, bulk malt, containers, automobile gasoline, bulk gypsum and bulk salt .

It said that 11 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, and petrol.

It added that 16 other ships were at the ports discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, automobile gasoline, jet fuel, bulk fertiliser and containers.

 

