21 ships discharging petrol, other items at Lagos port ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said 21 ships were discharging petroleum products and foodstuff at the Lagos ports.

The NPA made this known in its publication, “Shipping Position”, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It listed the contents of the ship as general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, container, bulk maize, base oil, frozen fish, sugar, gasoline, automobile gasoline and wheat seed.

NPA said that other 15 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with containers, bulk malt, bulk wheat and petrol.

The authority said it was expecting 13 other ships with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Dec. 9 to 18.

It said that the ships contained bulk sugar, frozen fish, ethanol, petrol and general cargo.

