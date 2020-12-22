2023: Support group nominates Ken Nnamani for presidency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Ken Nnamani groups in the diaspora have nominated former Senate President, Ken Nnamani as the most desirable candidate from South East to run for 2023 Nigerian President.

The coalition said that Nnamani was most qualified because of his antecedent and experience of leadership in national administration.

The groups cited Nnamani’s role in the country’s critical era of alleged third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and how he scuttled it, as a test case of his strong and unwavering character to preside over the country’s affairs.

The groups’ Chairman, Lawrence Odoemelam in a statement said that with the Igbos clamouring for a Nigerian President from the southeast, Nnamani fits into the cap for different reasons.

He said that Nnamani ensured the stabilization of the country’s democracy, and has shown a strong affinity to good governance.

“He is one of the outstanding sons of Igbo land who had the overwhelming support of his members in the senate during his tenure. Nnamani is of the view that in a multicultural and multi-religious country like Nigeria, credible elections provide platforms for different constituents of the republic to continue to collaborate to promote the good of all.

“He also said that democratic societies survive the inevitable crisis of politics only if managers of state institutions deliberately uphold the rules of law and the norms of fairness, justice, and equity.

“Nnamani carved his name in gold, on the sands of time, when he rejected a World superpower nation’s lobby to declare the 2007 Presidential election as flawed, to pave way for himself as the Senate President, to become an interim President. His vision has been of service and delivery to the people, as against power intoxication and incompetence,” Odoemelam said.

Nnamani was elected to the Senate from the Enugu East Senatorial district of Enugu State in 2003 and served as President of the Senate from 2005 to 2007.

The Ken Nnamani Center for Leadership and Development was launched in 2008 at Abuja to facilitate qualitative and transformative leadership and development in Africa.

