2023: Ndigbo must come together ― Uzodimma

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has appealed to Ndigbo, to unite and effectively begin to plan how to win the 2023 presidency.

Uzodimma spoke during the post-presentation thanksgiving service of Archbishop David Onuoha, at St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Ezeoke Nsu, Ehime Mbano local council area of the state.

His words: “Ideas rule the world. We (Ndigbo) must all come together now and begin to effectively plan to win. The only war that succeeds now, is diplomacy.

“We have been challenged as a people and we must face it squarely. The modern world is interested in results. It is not enough to fight, but after the fight, the most important question is: Did you win?”

It was his considered view that God endowed Ndigbo with what he called “very robust knowledge, to the extent that on a normal day and under a normal situation, it will be difficult for those people, who today, think that they are of great advantage over us, to compete with our people, in terms of knowledge and practical endeavours.”

Reiterating his earlier submission that Ndigbo must sit back and plan, Governor Uzodimma added that Ndigbo not only needs a road map but also need to know the road that will lead them to their destination.

He said: “We act and work towards our target. You must trust me. I know the challenges. I know where things have gone wrong and where things must be corrected. Besides, we need a very courageous and bold action and I can offer one.

“So, when at the end of the day, we sit back and begin to count our gains and losses, you will see clearly that there is a reason why God made me a Governor at this time in our life.”

Dignitaries that graced the event included the Minister of State, Education, Sir Emeka Nwajiuba, former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, some members of the State Executive Council.

