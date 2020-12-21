2023 governorship: Gbagi would turn around Delta economy, says UPA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Leader of Urhobo Progressive Agenda, UPA, a political pressure group in Ughelli Delta State, Mr. Lucky Emubejere, has expressed confidence in Chief Kenneth Gbagi to turn around the economy of Delta State if elected governor.

Emubejere noted that Gbagi, as a business mogul, has the potential for creating diverse economic opportunities and has being investing in the state for decades, making him most qualified to be the next governor of Delta State 2023.

Emubejere, in a statement, disclosed that Gbagi is the only politician who invested so much in Delta State and influenced a far-reaching positive impact— on business striving in the state.

He added that with Gbagi’s investment prowess, Delta State will attain an enviable height of being an investment hub with a focus on creating long-lasting, sustainable job creation for the teeming population of youths.

“We need business-minded politician like Gbagi as governor, so he can provide platforms to create self-dependency for youths by building market systems that should be responsive to local needs,” the UPA boss added.

He appealed to youth, women, market leaders among others in the state to start mobilising for Gbagi ahead of 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria

