2023: APC’s Aderonke ‘Dairo becomes first female candidate to declare for Oyo Assembly race

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Aderonke ‘Dairo, a seasoned health professional and advocate, Psychologist, and social justice crusader has declared her intention to enter the political fray by running for Oyo State House of Assembly seat at the forthcoming polls making her the first female to take such bold steps.

The UK-based health practitioner and the founder of Aderonke Omo ‘Dairo (AOD) Foundation is set to represent her constituency Ibadan North-East in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

‘Dairo made this declaration recently, saying that her intention was to serve the people and bring in fresh ideas on how to make things work better through youth and female empowerment programs which she is known for, not leaving behind the old and well-meaning constituents.

This is coming after a lot of empowerments, medical outreaches, legal aid, advocacy, counselling through her NGO but she felt the need to do more for her immediate community and deems it fit to bring her expertise and passion back home, thereby addressing prevalent societal issues and empowering the less privilege.

‘Dairo has oromised to deploy her enormous insight into inter-cultural partnership working, participatory development that will be of advantage to her people when eventually elected to represent her constituency Ibadan North-East.

ALSO READ: Arteta seeks to trim bloated Arsenal squad

Aderonke also has so much interest in Fashion, Culture and Ibadan heritage. Her first Non-Governmental Organization, Only in Nigeria Foundation was established to execute empowerment programs to all spheres of the Nigerian Society. She has a wealth of experience in health, training and youth work in the voluntary and charitable sector.

The Foundation which was established a few years ago caters for the less privileged children, trafficked children, sex and domestic violence victims, and children who have been forced into early marriage (as young as 11years).

The foundation provides holistic interventions that meet the needs of vulnerable adolescent girls, especially from poor rural areas, disadvantaged and underserved groups like married adolescents and girls in humanitarian settings.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: