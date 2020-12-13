2023: Accord chieftain sets to turn waste, faeces to wealth in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

…faults Makinde’s education policy

By Adeola Badru

AS the 2023 elections are some years away, a financial expert and candidate of the Accord Party in the last general election in Oyo State, Mr Saheed Ajadi, has explained that if elected in the 2023 governorship election in the state, he would generate wealth from waste and faeces, which will make the state financially independent.

He revealed this yesterday, while briefing journalists on his vision and dream for the state.

Ajadi, an Ibadan born and bred politician, explained that: “I need the waste because waste is money for me. We have to look inwards to make our dear state financially stable and independent.”

“Everything is a resource for a ready-to-work-governor, your waste, your faeces if I am able to put pipe around all Ibadan is a raw material for development for me. I will make Oyo State a rich state because I will make biogas, I will produce the best flame to cook. I will acquire a plant that will recycle waste and turn it to money for the state.”

Also read:

“I am going to import waste from other South-West states because I know the waste I will be generating in Oyo alone cannot be sufficient for me to make fertilizer for our farmers. I am going to engage our youths in the mechanized farming system.”

“I am going to have farm settlements across the state to develop agriculture and make it to drive our economy. My focus is to make it attractive, build prototype houses and equip them with modern-day facilities to make them worth living for our teeming youths who are interested in agriculture in those settlements,” he reiterated.

Ajadi stated that his administration would make Ibadan the cleanest capital within the first two years of his government when he becomes governor come 2023, disclosing that his blueprint is to turn around the fortune of the state within two years and make it a financially independent state in Nigeria.

The Accord party chieftain lamented that the decision of Governor Seyi Makinde to give people free hands to trade by the roadsides is worrisome, maintaining that it is contributing to environmental and social hazard in the state.

According to him: “Street trading has been the order of the day and Oyo State is not known to be a lawless state. So, telling the people not to trade in the right of way has been a problem in Ibadan since I was born. My mother was a trader, I sold at Agbeni Market, I was a distributor of Lever Brothers, Unilever products, a name that conglomerate, so I know what it means to be a trader, but there was something in those days, there was monitoring. You can’t put your goods anywhere, you will be fined in Ibadan, even if you don’t have a shop.”

“Oyo State government used to fine people who did not comply, therefore, giving excuses for allowing the state to return to street trading now is worrisome.”

“So, as a governor, I’m I going to allow people to do things the way they want to do it, in my state? No, that cannot happen, why I’m the governor? Then I should go back to my home and rest.”

“There are no environmental officers (Wolewole) anywhere anymore to tell the people not to engage in open defecation again, to tell the people not to throw refuse anywhere anymore on the road again. By the time I become the governor of Oyo State in 2023, I will make Ibadan the cleanest capital in Nigeria,” Ajadi said.

The party chieftain, who berated Governor Makinde’s education policy, said that there should be a clear understanding and specifications of what is expected of parents as duties and responsibilities, adding that the free education policy of the governor is too ambiguous for parents to understand.

His words: “A lot of people are poor if you want to help them, help them in clear understanding. My own plan is to make education totally free. I will train my teachers and give them a sense of belonging, I will give them incentives, make accommodation possible for them, make access to car loan possible.”

“With these, you will see the wonder they will perform, because they won’t think about the problem of housing again, they won’t think about how to move about again, so technically, the problem of education is solved.”

In the area of sports, Ajadi assured that it is in his plans to return all secondary school games back to the school system, where talents will be discovered at a younger age and sports will be promoted from the grassroots.

“We can use sports to make money because I am a sportsman. My plan is to engage youths through sports, promote their talents and fuse them together and nurture them to become prominent. I will set up a junior academy where talents discovered will be trained, monitored and mentored to ensure that their dreams of becoming important figures through sporting activities come into fruition,” he vowed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: