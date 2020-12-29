2021: Be alive to your responsibility to Nigerians — Udonsak, EPU leader urges leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The President of the Ekid People’s Union (EPU), an Akwa Ibom-based apex socio-cultural organisation, has asked government at all levels to actualise it avowed commitment to Nigerians welfare to reality in the coming year.

Udonsak, a medical expert, said it was only by so doing that citizens could become more responsible and have a sense of belonging in the government.

This is contained in the EPU’s President’s Christmas and New Year Message made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Tuesday.

Udonsak also pleaded with Nigerians to have faith in the government and put behind the challenges of the outgoing year 2020 which brought untold hardship and economic and loss of hope and confidence.

The EPU leader urged the administration to five priority attention to key projects and programmes that could uplift Nigerians from poverty and improve their living standards.

He charged the Federal Government to be alive to its responsibility of securing the nation by checking the carnage, kidnappings and banditry in some parts of the North and urged the Akwa Ibom State government particularly, to use 2021 to complete most of the laudable projects that it commenced way back in 2015.

Udonsak acknowledged the good intentions of government in initiating the yet to be completed projects, like the Eket-Ibeno Road, Atabong remodeling, China Market, Idua Road, Edem Udo , Klinic Road extension, Odio Road, Ikot Ukpong Road, Eket Sports Stadium, among others, all in Ekid Nation; but, posited that the failure to complete them would defeat the lofty aims behind their initiation.

Udonsak further counselled that passing uncompleted projects to incoming administrations was behind the ill and poor relationships often experienced between predecessors and successors in the past and insisted that the EPU would not subscribe to any exaggerated desperation to plant a successor in the veil guise that the successor would be the one to complete the projects abandoned by its predecessor.

Still, EPU assured its teeming members that the new year will change the fortunes of Ekid Nation for the better, expressing the hope that potentially viable issues like the establishment of AKOPADEC (Akwa Ibom Oil Producing Areas Development Commission), the inclusion of Ekid Nation in the oil and gas free trade zone and the proper delineation of costal boundaries would receive positive outcomes in the coming year.

