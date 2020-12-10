2020 Anti-Corruption Day: CISLAC, TI task govt on tangible results in anti-corruption fight

Kindly Share This Story:

Call States to establish anti-graft agencies

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate 2020 Anti-Corruption Day, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, and Transparency International Nigeria, TI, Thursday, tasked the government on producing tangible results in the anti-corruption fight.

The Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani, stated this in an address at a media conference to mark the day with the theme, ‘United against Corruption’ in Abuja, where Rafsanjani described the commemoration as mixed feelings because corruption continues to thrive and flourish in all facets of national life.

According to him, it is the first Anti-Corruption Day within a global pandemic which has largely threatened the theme for this year’s celebration as the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic has revealed even more corruption vulnerabilities across Nigeria.

He also called on State governments to establish their own anti-graft agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, and others to effectively fight corruption that takes place at the state and local government levels.

He added that the Complaint Response Unit, CRU, of the Nigerian Police Force, functions and Nigerians should take their complaints there, which CISLAC is also working with the Police in that regards to give justice to Nigerians.

It was also made known that CISLAC through Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre, ALAC, recorded success in settling cases on corruption, oppression, human rights abuse, land disputes, and others from many States including FCT, and called on Nigerians who have cases to approach ALAC to settle them.

He said: “2020 Anti-Corruption day celebration comes with mixed feelings. It is the first Anti-Corruption Day within a global pandemic which has largely threatened the theme for this year’s celebration which is ‘United against Corruption’.

“The International Anti-Corruption Day is an opportunity to shed light on the devastating effect of corruption, and to reaffirm our commitment to act against it.

“Corruption can be defined as ‘the abuse of entrusted power for private gain’ and Nigeria has been an example of how corruption undermines democracy, creates unstable governance, and sets the country backward economically.

“Despite enormously successful Nigerians in the diaspora, natural resources unlike other African countries and enormous ‘human capital,’ most Nigerians struggle with basic needs.

“It has been a uniquely challenging year and the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed even more corruption vulnerabilities across Nigeria and put them on the agenda in an unprecedented way.

“The word unison is peculiar because of our inability to come together to fight this scourge called corruption. The pandemic has further exposed governance weaknesses in Nigeria. Poor governance, corruption, weak institutions, and insecurity have only worsened because of the pandemic and its economic consequences.

“Inspired by the theme for this year’s Anti-Corruption Day and the connections with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) looking towards 2030, it is very unlikely that Nigeria will be able to deliver on most of the 17 SDG goals.

“The absence of accountability and focused leadership presents us with the fact that achieving zero hunger and zero poverty in Nigeria by 2030 nears to an impossibility.

“For CISLAC, the International Anti-Corruption Day is a call on both the Federal and State government to convince the public about their seriousness in fighting corruption. As a Nigerian, I speak for many in stating the obvious: We do not need anti-corruption rhetorics, we need anti-corruption action with tangible results!”

On the hoarding of palliatives that were discovered in some warehouses across the country that further escalated the #EndSARS protest, the CISLAC boss said, “Corruption can be defined as “the abuse of entrusted power for private gain” and Nigeria has been an example of how corruption undermines democracy, creates unstable governance, and sets country backward economically.

“Despite enormously successful Nigerians in the diaspora, natural resources unlike other African countries and enormous ‘human capital,’ most Nigerians struggle with basic needs.

“The recent discovery of undistributed palliatives which was kept in various warehouses in most states across the country is worrisome and scandalous, especially because these materials were donated by groups of well-meaning Nigerian businesspersons, corporate entities, development partners and others under the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

“This well-meaning group was shocked along with the nation by inexplicably undistributed palliatives. While we are still investigating the true extent of the scandal, we resolutely condemn the laughable excuses of some politicians and the inability of the Federal and State governments to admit a failure.

“This condemnable act is a clear abuse of entrusted power for personal gains – the very definition of corruption. Let me say clearly – No government official has any business storing public property in private quarters! These actions cement the pervasive culture of the lack of accountability so characteristic of some Nigerian elite.

“In addition, CISLAC unequivocally condemns the high rate of insecurity ravaging the length and breadth of the country. Lives and properties are no longer valued and secured.

“We also condemn the actions of some individuals who took advantage of the peaceful #ENDSARS protest to raid public and private properties; we see all of these scenarios as a lapse in governance at one point or the order. Equally important we strongly oppose any attempt by the government to deny Nigerians the right to peaceful protest or assembly to express their concerns over the state of insecurity, corruption, and human rights abuses.”

He also made it known that CISLAC and has been in the forefront demanding transparency and accountability in the distribution o palliatives in the context of the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Also, through our activities/ projects such as the Anti-Money Laundering project, CRIMJUST project, Illicit Financial Flows, and of course the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre (ALAC) we contribute towards the fight against corruption and achievement of some of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We are not doing this in isolation but in partnership and collaboration with institutions who are state and non-state actors. Building effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions as well as providing access to justice is very important.

“Having said that, I would like to commend the anti-corruption agencies, human rights organizations, and other institutions that have been collaborating with us, some of which are represented here today, for their support and cooperation. I also urge them to put in more effort towards upholding their mandates for a more secure and corrupt-free Nigeria.

“In addition and to underscore that anti-corruption progress is not fast enough, we just received data from our colleagues in London – Nigeria has not delivered on the commitment made by President Muhammadu Buhari in the London 2016 Anti-Corruption Summit. 0% of the commitments have been completed as of today. We have made some progress on on-going commitments with 70 per cent but 20 per cent are inactive. We move forward but the part is uneven and too slow”, he stated.

