20 resident doctors infected with COVID-19 in UATH

By Joseph Erunke

A total of 20 resident doctors at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, UATH, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, UATH chapter, which disclosed this through its president, Dr. Abah Robert, however, expressed happiness that no coronavirus related death has been recorded so far.

Dr. Robert, who spoke during a visit to Anawim Orphanage Home, in Gwagwalada, mark the association’s annual health week in Abuja, also said over 25 doctors were exposed to the disease.

He explained that the inclusion of an orphanage visit and school medical outreach in the association’s 2020 health week was the medical doctors’ way of appreciating God for preserving the lives of all members of the association amidst the risk of exposure to the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Robert said: “We as doctors have also been exposed and infected but we thank God we lost no life within our own community and that is the very much reason why we decided to offer back to God in Thanksgiving by giving back to the community, especially to those who do not have at all.”

“I can authoritatively tell you not less than 25 of our members have been exposed to COVID-19 and I can also tell you that not less than 20 were infected.

“Some had a mild infection but for some, the level of infection was high that they needed to be admitted. We thank and appreciate God we lost no life, everybody recuperated very well and we have them back,” he said.

While hailing the federal government and the hospital management’s efforts to ensure the provision of Personal Protective Equipments, PPE’s, for the doctors, he however requested for more.

The medical expert appealed to the federal government for an improved remuneration and sponsorship of activities embarked upon by the resident doctors, in order to help provide a smooth and comfortable environment for their training.

Stressing the importance of reaching out to the vulnerable in society, the chairman subcommittee on medical outreach for the 2020 ARD UATH health week, Dr. Abah Innocent, appealed to the citizenry to pay more attention to their health by engaging in routine medical checkups.

“People do so much to the negligence of their health and at the end of the day, they pay so very much for it.

“In our various schedules and endeavours, we should try to look after our health. It is not only when you are sick you should see a doctor. Routinely we should try to check our blood pressure, our blood sugar and look after ourselves.”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of Anawim orphanage home, Rev. Sis. Angela James said despite the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Home has continued to provide succour to various segment of society in need of one form of assistance or the other, especially the abandoned, stigmatised, and rejected.

Vanguard News Nigeria

