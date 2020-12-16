16 Days of activism against gender based violence: Let’s break the culture of silence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme & Alice Ekpang

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) yesterday urged family, institutions and community to support survivors of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in order to break the culture of silence around domestic violence.

The Director-General NCWD Barr. Mary Ekpere-Eta stated in a statement to mark #16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence 2020 in Abuja.

She said genuine support for women and girls who survive acts of violence will help in breaking the culture of silence around domestic violence which has led to many deaths and truncated dreams.

Ekpere-Eta added that friends, families and associates of women who survive violent crimes should back them to seek justice, as there are laws that address violence against women.

According to the statement, Ekpere-Eta stressed that families should stop treating SGBV as ‘family matter’ rather encourage survivors of Gender Based Violence to seek professional help for their physical and mental health.

“On the prevention of Sexual and Gender Based crime, families and communities must ensure that almost everywhere a woman or girl finds herself is a safe place, Boys must also be raised to respect women’s choices, just as children are taught sexual education through culturally acceptable ways to prevent sexual exploitation”.

She expressed regret that the COVID-19 lockdown led to the deteriorating of an already bad situation of violence against women across the country.

“The Covid-19 lockdown saw Nigeria’s already high incidence of domestic violence and rape worsen. This has brought to the fore, the need for government at all levels to invest in the protection and safety of our girls and women”.

She added that there has been significant headway in the area of enacting laws that would protect women and girls against Gender Based crimes.

“We have recorded progress in terms of enacting laws that protect women from Sexual and Gender Based crimes. Laws like the Violence Against Person Prohibition Act (VAPP), other bills waiting to be passed by the House of Representatives, having been passed by the Senate like the prohibition of Sex-For-Grades bill, the amendment of the Criminal Code bill, which stops rape from being statutes barred, will help in protecting women from sexual predators”.

Ekpere-Eta called on states yet to adopt the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 to domesticate the Act so as to allocate adequate sentencing to perpetrators.

“I call on states which haven’t domesticated the VAPP to do so, as timely prosecution and adequate sentencing of perpetrators of violence against women will embolden survivors to report cases for prosecution”.

“At the federal level, I seek that among other interventions of government, that the scientific investigation and prosecution of sexual and domestic violence is factored into the Police Trust Fund. As it stands, Nigeria doesn’t have a standard rape kit; talk more of other modern equipment to scientifically prove rape and other acts of violence in court”.

