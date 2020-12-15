15 persons emerge winners of FarmHub.com farm investments empowerment 

Kindly Share This Story:

Fifteen persons have emerged winners in the farm investment empowerment done by leading agricultural hub, FarmHub.com. The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of FarmhHub.com, Engr. Orok Edem Orok, in the mood of festive season’s celebration, announced the giveaway contest on micro-blogging site, twitter on Thursday, 3rd December 2020.

The CEO said fifteen (15) farm investment units, each valued at N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) with an 18% ROI in 6 months would be allotted to the fifteen winners as a means of empowering the Nigerian youths through agriculture.

The fifteen winners’ twitter handles are:

@B_Moneeeeey

@FrankSamuelC1

@Bridget85340037

@ArchibongAsi

@_wisdom34

@Patanosta

@Delibakes_

@ETHC_

@Muslimahmeenah

@PopoolaJoke4

@LordLeb1

@salaudeenomolo2

@OlajireTemitop1

@Dr_Blueprint01

@Dino_rare09

According to him, the winners were decided after they did the following steps:

Follow @farmhub_ng on all social media platforms.

Comment on the importance of Agriculture to you; as a means of livelihood.

Get your friends to follow @farmhub_ng and also like your comment on this post.

Farmhub is Nigeria’s leading agricultural hub with its head office situate in Wuse Zone II, Abuja. Since its inception, Farmhub has recorded noteworthy achievements in its bid to conquer the agricultural sector in Nigeria.

Farmhub trades in Poultry, livestock, fishery as well as cash crops such as ginger and maize. The company’s core goal is to provide adequate food security while also creating job opportunities through empowering and funding of small and large scale farmers across Nigeria.

FarmHub operates in two folds; its Investment Division provides financial solutions tailored to meet the needs of its investors while its subsidiary, Farmhub Retail, is committed to building sustainable market for its farm produce which are currently sold through its E-commerce page.

