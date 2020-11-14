Zugacoin: Open letter to TOR TIV, HRM. Prof James Ayatse by Archbishop Samzuga

Kindly Share This Story:

In respect to the November 14, presale of Zugacoin, Archbishop Sam Zuga has penned an open letter to his Royal Highness, Prof. James Ayatse of TIV land, urging him to take advantage of the world’s soon to be most expensive cryptocurrency to boost the financial freedom of the youths in his community.

The Archbishop maintained that Zugacoin is intended to be used to alleviate unemployment in Africa but starting from Nigeria.

"We are beginning with employing five (5) people in each council ward across Nigeria with an income of over 100,000 Naira per month depending on their commitment to duties.

We have a lot of other projects as written in our white paper that will help the poor and the rich including giving loans to States, Federal Government of Nigeria and Nations in Africa.”

ZUGACOIN is designed deliberately to be very costly so that whoever have it will be very very rich, no matter how few your zugabites may be.

The open letter obtained from the philanthropic cleric reads; “OPEN LETTER TO TOR TIV, HRM. PROF. JAMES AYATSE.

Your Royal Majesty,

It is with all humility, I am writing to you this open letter.

I am a Dubai based Nigerian, a Tiv Man by birth, your son, Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga, a member of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, General Overseer of Samzuga Hope Alive Center, and three other registered companies in Dubai, UAE, a member of London Institute of Management Specialists, recipient of 5 Doctorate degree awards from different countries including USA and Israel, and CEO of the first Cryptocurrency created by an African called ZUGACOIN.

Back home in Nigeria, I’m the founder of the first indigenous social media platform called SamzugaNET which works exactly but with better features than Facebook, first indigenous communication platform called Samzuga Chat which works exactly but with better features than WhatsApp, General Overseer of House of Joy Ministry headquartered in Gboko with over 200 branches and a population of over 30,000 Members, President of Samzuga Foundation, Gboko-Benue State which has offered free medical treatment to over 5 million Nigerians since 2007.

I recollect when I used to trek bare footed 8 km to school every morning and evening totaling 32kms a day.

I recollect when i used to salivate seeing other people’s children eat rice on New Year Day because in my father’s house, the norm was to eat rice once a year; Christmas Day.

I can keep on recalling these ugly experiences while growing up and even as i became an adult, ranging from rejection, false accusations, names calling etc.

The good news is that your son is now the creator of a Cryptocurrency, the current and future money that can change the whole of Nigeria and Africa’s economy. Everything is set and we are starting Presale today 14/11/2020 which will last till 30/11/2020 while the ICO will commence on 01/12/2020.

One cannot wake up and claim to create a Cryptocurrency, there are procedures and standards globally. Once all the requirements are met, it becomes a currency that can be used anywhere in the world. ZUGACOIN is projected to be the most expensive and valuable Cryptocurrency in the world.

We intend to use this wealth to alleviate unemployment in Africa but starting from Nigeria.

We have a lot of other projects as written in our white paper that will help the poor and the rich including giving loans to States, Federal Government of Nigeria and Nations in Africa.

The easiest and fastest way of growing personal financial base and economy is through Blockchain technology and ZUGACOIN Crypto currency is poised to do justice to this.

Based on my experience, Africans don’t value their own indigenous people and ideas, they only value that which is foreign. ZUGACOIN is not a made in Nigeria product, it is only created by a Nigerian but has equal level with Bitcoin, Ethereum and other global cryptocurrencies. The procedure is the same, it’s just like buying a plot in an estate where all the building specifications in that estate are the same, you will not be allowed to build your own with a lower standard.

In view of the above, I call on you to advise every Tiv Man to get deeply involved in this project to avoid had I known. Let them not reject me as usual. If they act as they usually do, they can only watch foreigners enjoy the labour of their Son.

Even if the whole Nigeria reject it, they can only reduce the value but they can’t stop the ZUGACOIN Future.

Today, ZUGACOIN will be sold at the cheapest price it will ever be in history, $400 per Coin. Whoever will get it at this price today till the end of November 2020, will be having Zugacoin worth $40,000 by 1st December, 2020. By November 2021, the same person will be having over $200,000 worth. ZUGACOIN is projected to worth 1million dollars per Coin in the next five years.

I have decided to give the Naira equivalent of ZUGACOIN to the traditional rulers in Tiv land and Benue State as follows;

All Kindred Heads N200,000. All District Heads N300,000. All 3rd Class Chief’s N500,000 All 2nd Class Chief’s N1,000,000. All First Class Chief’s N5,000,000 while as the Paramount Ruler N20,000,000 will be allocated to your esteemed office. This money can grow and become Multi Millions in no distant time.

I will be announcing other groups as time goes on. The Benue State Coordinator of Samzuga Foundation MCS LTD, Mr Bunde Baaji, will ensure that the Data capturing, wallet creation and ZUGACOIN distribution is done to the above mentioned people at appropriate.

If you invest any amount in ZUGACOIN, you have two major advantages. First, your money will be growing by 30% every month. Secondly, anyone you refer, you will get 15% of any amount the person invested with.

Below is the step by step on how to purchase ZUGACOIN during presale.

A DETAILED GUIDE ON HOW TO PURCHASE ZUGACOIN DURING PRESALES

Use Roqqu App or any Exchange App for Purchase of Ethereum Crypto.

For Roqqu, create account using the link

https://app.roqqu.com/signup?ref=ZY4AEtArGVVwKI6CTIkF

Create your Roqqu Account (You can Buy/Sell, Send/Receive Crypto, Deposit & Withdraw Fiat here) Upgrade Your Roqqu Account By using any valid means of identification Deposit $400 in the Roqqu & Buy ETH for the Presale Now Download & Install Mew Wallet App or any other ERC-20 compatible wallet from Playstore Create Ethereum wallet and send the $400 Ethereum from the Roqqu Exchange App to the Mew or ERC-20 Wallet Now send the $400 worth of ETH to OxOcb2216419b355e131b7b958902f15e146684

Anyone who doesn’t understand should call the following customer care lines for assistance please. 09066916565

Archbishop Dr Sam Zuga (Jehovah’s Field Marshall)

