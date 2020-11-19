Zazzau Emirate queries 4 kingmakers over absence at coronation meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

For allegedly not attending the coronation meeting of the new Emir of Zazzau, 4 out of the five kingmakers of Zazzau emirate council have been queried.

The coronation meeting was summoned by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government in his office in preparation for the Presentation of staff office to the new Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamallii which was held on November 9, 2020.

Those alleged to have been served with the query were the Wazirin Zazzau Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu, Limamin Kona Alhaji Sani Aliyu, Limamin Zazzau Alhaji Dalhat Kasimu and Makama Karami of Zazzau Alhaji Mahmoud Abbas.

It could not be ascertained whether the 5th kingmaker, Fagachin Zazzau was also queried.

The query letter was entitled: “Refusal to attend meeting convened by ministry for local government affairs-Query” with Reference number MLGCA/36/Vol: Vi/1059 was dated October 30th 2020 and signed by Musa Adamu, Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry for Local government affairs on behalf of the Commissioner.

The query read in parts “You may recall that on Friday, October,30th 2020, you were invited to attend a meeting convened by the Honourable Commissioner for local government affairs in his office but u failed/neglected/refused to attend.

“In light of the above, you are hereby given 48 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

Some of the kingmakers, according to report, were not comfortable with the situation in the emirate council.

