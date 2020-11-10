Zack Harrison: An inspiration to anyone with big dreams

Kindly Share This Story:

Born in 1999, Zack Harrison may be one of the youngest software CEO’s in the world today. With vast theoretical and practical knowledge in the areas of computer technology, software consulting, PPC advertising, strategic business development and consulting, Zack has his entire life set out in front of him.

He has taken up many jobs, starting from owning his own business when he was 12 to starting computer programming at 13. He sold his online server business 4 years later and took a job working as the Sr. programmer for FirstData, a fortune 250 company.

At the age of 17, Zack took a job as a software engineer at Flexicon doing contracting/consulting for the US Department of Health and Human Services at Centers for Medicare and Medical Services (cms.gov). At the DHHS, he built a large data conversion pipeline and worked at the end of his time on that project as the team lead. Then, he worked on the pilot program for the FHR Standard.

In May 2019, he got married to a Saudi Arabian-Ukrainian influencer and model Kateryna Tkachenko, but four months later the marriage ended in divorce. He mentions though that this was a major turning point in his life and used the energy as fuel for the moves that were coming next. In February 2020, he started his software consulting firm in Kyiv, Ukraine. By September 2020, he opened a new office for his consulting firm with 10 other hired programmers and was invited to study at the Bogomolets National Medical University of Ukraine.

When asked what the biggest challenge people face when starting a business, he said, “Business development and making connections. I’m a bit socially awkward and I’m not great at making new friends. So, it took me a while to figure out that the key to getting wealthy in my business was just reaching out to people and companies who had what I needed.”

He intends to run five new projects soon enough and all we can say is that at 21, with an estimated Net Worth of over $10 million, Zack Harrison is an inspiration to youths his age. Follow him on Instagram to learn more.

