Zabarmari massacre: Military, security agencies should rejig intel mechanism – Biu Forum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A group, the Biu Forum has expressed sadness over media reports of recent gruesome murder of 43 rice farmers on their farms in Zabarmari village of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by some suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Muhammad Ibrahim, National Chairman, Biu Forum ,in a statement, explained that the barbaric murder of innocent farmers was callous, inhuman, wicked and one too many.

“The brazen mode of operation by the terrorists in slaughtering innocent people for whatever reasons cannot in any way address the perceived concerns or grievances of the perpetrators of these crimes,” the forum stated.

Biu Forum therefore jointed other well meaning Nigerians to condemn the spate of killings by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“The Forum also strongly appeals to the military and other Security Agencies to rejig their intelligence gathering mechanism as well as community engagements and be more proactive in their operations in order to avert future occurrences of such incidences . Sustained Intelligence gathering and sharing must be the order of the day with very intimate relationship and peaceful coexistence with all the communities susceptible to attacks by the insurgents.

READ ALSO:

Borno State has in the last decade been devastated socially and economically by the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to put an end to this spate of bloodshed.”

“The Forum extends its condolences to the Government and good people of Borno State as well as to all the families affected by the unfortunate incidence. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace , Ameen .”

“BF also seizes this opportunity to commend the efforts of the Borno State Governor, Prof Umar Baba Gana Zulum in resettling the internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes . We urge Governor Zulum not to be distracted by the cowardly acts of the terrorists but continue with his efforts in not only mobilising relief materials but also providing reasonable accommodation to all the victims,” they stated.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: