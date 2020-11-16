YULETIDE: StarTimes floats Super Sales Carnival for customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Cable television services provider StarTimes has empowered its e-shopping TV channel, StarTimes GO, to launch a Super Sales Carnival which gives customers the opportunity to get various products at low prices.

According to the company, the promo which kicks off this week, will end on Christmas day. Shoppers on the interactive channel are expected to enjoy discount on selected household products ranging from TV sets, cooking utensils, bags and lighting equipment, among others.

Brand Manager of the company, Viki Liu, said: “During the test-run of StarTimes GO, we got positive feedback on how it has enriched e-shopping experience with a rich category of products available on the e-shopping platform. So, we are taking a step further to make shoppers save big during the festive season via our Super Sales Carnival. From 15th November, every product on the StarTimes GO channel and facebook.com/startimesgo will be sold on discount.

“The products are sourced directly from local and foreign brands and will be sold at incredibly low prices and promptly delivered at your doorstep. Buyers who see their choice item on StarTimes GO Channel or Facebook platform can call to place their order,” Viki said.

He said the platform which was launched this year has became a lifesaver for many families during the pandemic.

Liu explained that November 27 which is the black Friday and December 12, Christmas shopping respectively will be days of bigger discounts.

Also, the super sales carnival will hold daily on StarTimes GO TV Channel and on Facebook.

Vanguard News Nigeria

