Youths urge Buhari to end insecurity

…commend Senate President for resolving #ENDSARS# protests

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The representatives of Nigerian youth from the Six Geopolitical Zones, rose from an emergency meeting in Kaduna with a call on President Muhammadu Buhari to take effective steps to tackle rising insecurity in the country.

The youth said the President should pay attention on North which they said had been devastated by terrorism, banditry and kidnappings.

National President of the Coalition, Comrade Muktar Mohammed while disclosing the position of the youth to journalists, chided Nigerian Politicians who he said had done little to tackle issues of poverty, education, unemployment, dearth of infrastructures among others.

While commending Senate President Ahmad Lawal for mediating roles they said he played in bringing an end the spate of protests that had rocked major cities in Nigeria, they appealed to Federal and State Legislators to consult with their constituents to know their concerns and priorities with a view of passing masses oriented bills aimed to better the lives of those at the grassroots.

Commenting on high level of unemployed amongst the youth, Comrade Mohammed asked the Federal Government to roll out effective skills Acquisition programmes to empower youth on various vocations to make them self-reliant, this according to him would go a long way in solving the problem of youth restiveness in the country.

“Peace is an essential commodity for building a prosperous and progressive nation which will enable citizens opportunity to showcase and contribute their quota towards development of their fatherland.

“It’s therefore mandatory on individuals, corporate entities and above all Government agencies to strive in the direction of achieving an enduring and lasting peace across the breadth and length of Nigeria.

“Nigerian youth must see themselves as agents of peace and effective partners in sustaining peaceful coexistence amongst all regions and religions .

“They must not allow themselves to be used by those who do not mean well for this country as agents of destruction and destabilization.

“Peaceful manner and reasonable avenues should be explored in finding solutions to our socio-economic and Political problems rather than engaging in acts capable of disturbing public peace and business activities in the country,” he said.

