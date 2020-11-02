Youths, students welfare are Gov Okowa’s top priority – Orishedere

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Secretary, Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Asaba, Hon. Orishedere Sunday has called on youths and students of Delta State origin studying in various institutions across the country to take advantage of the state government’s youths empowerment initiatives to improve their socio-economic status.The call was made during the presentation of award by the 2018/2019 Nigerian Law School Graduates to the Board’s Secretary.

Orishedere Sunday, in his acceptance speech, said the financial assistance to Deltans in the Nigeria Law School is aimed at augmenting the financial needs of the students.

The scholarship board helmsman revealed that the youths friendly Governor has introduced several initiatives to empower and take Delta youths from the streets through the various programs organized by the Job Creation Office and the Ministry of Youths.

He said since the inception of this administration in 2015, the state has not relented on the payment of bursary and scholarship as attested to by Federal Scholarship Board as the only state that has been regularly paying Bursary without default in Nigeria.

Speaking further, he hinted other scholarship where the Governor has been consistent since 2015 to include: the Scholarship for Children of Deceased Civil Servants, Scholarship for the Physically Challenged, Scholarship for Sportsmen and women that have made the state proud, Scholarship for Best Graduating Students, Postgraduate Scholarship among others.

Orishedere commended the 2018/2019 set of the Delta State law students for their kind gesture and for finding him, management and staff of the board worthy of the honour.

The executive secretary, who dedicated the award to Governor Okowa and staff of the board, commended the governor for his unwavering determination and commitment to supporting academic activities of Delta State students in tertiary institution of learning across the country, by yearly prompt payment of bursary and scholarship.

Earlier, presenting the award on behalf of the 2018/2019 Law Graduates of the Nigerian Law School, Barrister Kingsley Onovughe, stated that the award was in recognition of the selfless service of Management and Staff of Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board.

Bar. Kingsley Onovughe, while expressing appreciation to the Delta State Government, commended the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led-administration for being sincere and committed to the payment of the bursary and scholarship of students of Delta State origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is a man of his word and a promise keeper, noting that the governor, since the commencement of his administration, had fulfilled his promise of prompt yearly payment of bursary and scholarship to Law students of Delta state origin as at when due.

The legal luminary thanked the executive secretary of the Board for his words of encouragement to students, especially the Law students, which has aided them in achieving success and attaining the apex of their chosen careers.

