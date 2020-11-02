Your prophecy on Ibori false, highly satanic, Amori replies cleric

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Ighoyota Amori, the Political Adviser to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lashed out at the General Overseer of Promise Kingdom Ministry, Sapele in Delta State, Bishop Godday Iboyi Okokporo, who, on Sunday prophesied that the Delta State former Governor, Chief James Ibori, would be embarrassed if he does not retire from politics.

Bishop Okokporo while prophesying at his church auditorium in Sapele, Delta State advised Chief Ibori to quit politics or risk rebellion from his followers.

Bishop Okokporo said, “You have done well as a man, you have brought development to your people, but let me tell you, that it is time to step down and apply wisdom in your political life.

“I am seeing people who are beneath you, accusing you that you cannot be the leader of the state forever, if you step down, you will have more respect and more fame because I see you talking and no one seems to be taking your counsel and then they will begin to see you as a threat,” he added.

However, Amori, one of the former Governor’s faithful, while reacting to the clergyman’s prophecy, Chief Amori described the prophecy as not only satanic but politically motivated and from all intent and purposes is from the pit of hell.”

“He is playing a well-crafted script. He should given the script a second look before accepting to be the bearer of false prophecy” Amori said.

Amori, who is currently the Chairman of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, also likened the prophecy to some of Fr Ejike Mbaka’s prophecies of the Adoration Centre, Enugu.

“In this hard time when the economic downturn is taking a knock on every facet of life, the churches are not left out.

“So many Pastors and General Overseers are not finding things easy in their various churches hence some have resorted to fake prophecies and taking a cue from Fr Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Centre, Enugu, to make false prophecies in collaboration with some politicians to smear and antagonize imaginary enemies.”

The Otota (Prime Minister) of Mosogar Kingdom advised Bishop Okokporo to stay clear from politics stressing that the clergyman chose the wrong person to attack.

