You must play a part in getting your successor ― Eze tells Ugwuanyi

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

The Enugu State’s All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial candidate in the last election in the state, Senator Ayogu Eze, has charged Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to play a part like his predecessors in choosing the next governor of the state.

Senator Eze while assuring the governor of the support of the people of Enugu North Senatorial District, also urged him to ignore merchants of distraction and make the state better according to the plans God has put in his head.

He made the call at the university town of Nsukka during a Unity Rally in honour of the governor by Odinma Nsukka group.

The APC chieftain also said that he ignored the call by his party faithful to shun the rally because he needed to encourage the governor to “finish strong.”

According to him “The argument about whether you will play a role in getting your successor is begging the question. Who is talking about that?

“It is given that you will play a role. Why won’t you play a role? Your predecessors did that and must also do that.

“I want to reassure you that your people are solidly behind you. The essence of this rally is to diffuse some of the murmurings in the air. Even in the Bible, we had alot of murmurings, so, it didn’t start today.

“Even when God was leading the Israelites, they murmured at some points. I want to assure you that the institution of murmuring was established by the Bible, so, let it not trouble you.

“People will murmur but I want you to march forward to your destination because you can’t throw stones to every dog that barks at you.

“There are a lot of people who tried to discourage me from attending this rally but I told them that I was an Nsukka man before I became a politician. I am here to encourage my brother and my people because this is an Nsukka project.

“If you know what you should do to make Enugu State better according to the plans God has put in your head, march on and do it. When it is their turn, let them do their own.

“This governor is open and humane, if you have ideas, give to him, if it matches his vision, he will use it, ” he urged the people of the district.

Also speaking, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Nniah Nwodo, who bemoaned the infrastructural neglect and marginalisation of the Enugu North Senatorial District by the past administrations in the state, urged the governor to use his second tenure to give the district the desired human and infrastructural facelift.

Nwodo while saying that the governor has demonstrated equity by working on other districts in the state unlike his predecessors, also said that he has never fanned the embers of sectionalism in the state.

While urging the people of the district to continue their unalloyed support for the governor, he added that the district would resist all attacks on the governor to discredit his personality on the media.

The rally was attended by the former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; Senator Chuka Utazi; Pat Asadu, Simon Atigwe; members of the Traditional Rulers Council from the district; as well as the Catholic and Anglican bishops of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Igwebuike Onah; and Most Rev Aloysius Agbo respectively; among other dignitaries.

