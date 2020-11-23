Y2020: Cititrust coy rewards staff for outstanding performance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Pan-African financial and investment conglomerate, Cititrust Holdings Plc, has rewarded its outstanding employees across its subsidiaries and divisions for hard work and dedication to duties despite the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s awards event was held on Friday, November 13, at the banquet hall of Lilygate Hotel, in Lekki, Lagos.

The occasion was witnessed by ranking members of the company’s management team, including Mr Yemi Adefisan, Group Chief Executive; Mr Ikechukwu Peter, Country Chief (Nigeria); Mrs Imade Edah-Dike, Country Chief (South Africa); Mr Afolabi Martin, Group Executive Director, Finance and managing directors of subsidiaries across Africa.

Adefisan in his remarks said Cititrust Holdings considers employees its most prized assets hence its continuous investment in their welfare.

“We consider our human resource as our most important asset. That is why we spare no cost in ensuring that they are well motivated and appreciated at all times. This has been our philosophy, which reflects on our employee productivity numbers year on year.” Adefisan said.

Also commenting on the company’s annual Chief Executive Officers, CEOs Retreat, which preceded the awards ceremony, Adefisan said the retreat afforded the executive management team the opportunity to strategise for the next financial year 2021.

According to him, the company has successfully undertaken a “critical reassessment of our current business models and have identified the required adjustments necessary to significantly boost our value propositions to investors and stakeholders, and also ensure the realisation of our strategic agenda”.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the Staff of the Year Award to Mr Chuks Osuya by the Group Chief Executive.

Other award categories include: Award for Excellence, Division of the Year, Best Performing Company of the Year, Award for Prudence, Product of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Managing Director of the Year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

