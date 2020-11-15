World Diabetes day: NAS takes testing to old people's home in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, Pyrates Confraternity, Frigate Deck has taken a free testing exercise for Sugar level to Pope John Paul III, Old People’s home in Calabar as part as activities marking the world diabetes day.

The Association asserted that early detection was key to managing such a situation before it degenerates into a deeper and dangerous level.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after their visit to Old People’s home at Target street, Calabar at the weekend, the Cross River State Coordinator of National Association of Seadog’s, NAS, Engr Solomon Olorunfemi said humanity which was part of the very essence of what the Association stands for was part of what inspired their visit.

According to him, the Old people also need love and care because they used to be young before now and need all the love and care they can get to live longer and healthier too.

His words:” Our visit to old people for this kind of gesture is not a one of thing, it’s what we do and we as an association believe that there is need to make people around us happy.

“We looked around us and felt the old people need this, they were once active while they were younger but are they are getting old a lot of things set in, one of such is diabetes and early detection is key which is why we brought the testing of thier sugar level to them in thier domain.

“This programme has been on and we as an association have been doing this for a long time because it is not a one-off visit, if it’s not for diabetes it could be for something else. We want them(old people) to feel loved and carried along,” he said.

Speaking further, he said diabetes becomes aggravated during old age because they are no longer as agile and mobile as they used to be as younger persons.

“Our coming is to test and detect the one who has it, some might need diet change while others drugs, so we are willing to continue to check on them and make sure the situation is we managed,” he stated.

On her part the Rev. sister in Charge of the Home, Innocentia Emenogu lauded the Association for thier magnanimity and concern towards the aged.

She said:” We thank you for remembering the aged ones, no gesture is too small, because they too need love and care.

” We sincerely appreciate your donation as it will go a long way in helping us serve them better, God bless you all,” she said.

