World Bank urges Enugu to set up road maintenance fund

On 4:21 amIn Newsby
Constructs 330km roads

By Chinedu Adonu

World Bank, through Rural Access and Mobility Project, (RAMP-2) has completed construction of 330km out of 385.419km rural road in Enugu State.

The National Coordinator of RAMP, Ubandoma Ularamu, made this known during a stakeholders’ workshop for the dissemination and adoption of Low Volume Road Manuals (LVRM), held at Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu.

Ularamu urged the state government to set up a rural road maintenance fund to ensure that roads constructed by RAMP in the rural areas are adequately maintained.

He said the LVRM would be used as a guide for engineers and other stakeholders in designing and maintaining roads in the state and Nigeria in general.

He said the maintenance of an already constructed rural road would propel the state towards participating in the next phase of World Bank project, Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, RAAMP.

Ularamu said: “I am indeed happy to be part of this epoch-making event, the workshop to promote the dissemination and adoption of low volume road manuals in Enugu State. This signals the commitment of Enugu State in ensuring social well-being and economic prosperity to the people.

“We advise that Enugu State endeavor to address institutionalisation of rural roads maintenance by creating rural roads fund to enable the state to ensure the sustainability of their rural roads. This will propel the state towards participating in Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, RAAMP.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

