World Bank constructs 330km roads in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu, Enugu

World Bank, through Rural Access and Mobility Project, (RAMP-2) says it has completed construction of 330km out of 385.419km rural road in Enugu state.

The National Coordinator of RAMP, Engr, Ubandoma Ularamu made this known during a stakeholders workshop for the dissemination and adoption of Low Volume Road Manuals (LVRM), held at Nike Lake Resort Hotel, Enugu.

Engr, Ularamu urged Enugu State government to set up a rural road maintenance fund, RRF, in order to ensure that roads constructed by RAMP in the rural areas are adequately maintained.

Engr, Ularamu, said that the LVRM would be used as a guide for engineers and other stakeholders in designing and maintaining roads in Enugu state and Nigeria in general.

He said that the maintenance of the already constructed rural road would propel the state towards participating in the next phase of the World Bank project, Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, RAAMP.

The national coordinator lauded Enugu State government for its immeasurable support in rural development; adding that “rural access roads remain the key to the economic development of the country’’.

“I am indeed happy to be part of this epoch-making event, the workshop to promote the dissemination and adoption of low volume road manuals in Enugu state. This signals the commitment of Enugu state in ensuring social well-being and economic prosperity to the people of Enugu State and Nigeria in general.

“We advise that Enugu State endeavour address institutionalisation of rural roads maintenance by creating rural roads fund to enable the state to ensure the sustainability of their rural roads. This will propel the state towards participating in Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, RAAMP”, he said.

While declaring the workshop open, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi reiterated his administration’s determination to bring speedy development to the rural areas in the state.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, noted that his administration policy drive had helped in opening up rural communities through improved road infrastructure leading to a boost in agriculture and economic activities.

“This administration is ready to key into the next phase of RAMP, which is the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), in order to sustain rural development in the state,’’ he said.

Earlier in a welcome address, the State Project Coordinator, Enugu RAMP- 2, Engr. Chinedu Ugwu stated that unprecedented support of gov, Ugwuanyi fueled the myriad of RAMP-2 achievement so far.

He appealed to stakeholders to adopt LVRM and put it to use in rehabilitation and maintenance of rural roads in Enugu State.

