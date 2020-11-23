Women Empowerment: Groups to honour First Lady, Aisha Buhari, 36 State Governors’ wives

Kindly Share This Story:

The Women Awards Championship International (WAC), Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAF) in collaboration with the African First Ladies Peace Mission, are set to organise the first-ever International Women Swimming Championship and Rural Empowerment in honour of the First lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari and wives of governors of the 36 States.

In a statement jointly signed by the three associations and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital the groups revealed that the first-ever swimming champion and rural empowerment was purposely designed to boost the support base needed to provide requisite economic and other vital skills to young girls and vulnerable women in rural communities.

This women empowerment programme, the groups said seeks to honour the remarkable achievements of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in championing the course of vulnerable women in the country through her various socio-economic development and empowerment programmes.

The flag-off of the empowerment programme with the theme “Peaceful, Powerful and Prosperous Potentials of Women in All Spheres of Life” holds at the Conference Hall of African First Lady’s Peace Mission, Central Business District, Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday 26th November 2020.

The group explained that with the ‘Future Assured’ project of the First Lady, she has been able to reach out to the less privileged in numerous communities and had also initiated series of empowerment programmes and activities for Nigerians to benefit from.

The First Lady pet project was also said to have catered for victims of insurgency in the North-East through the distribution of food items to the IDP camps while also addressing youth education and empowerment in the affected areas.

Some of these charitable efforts include; empowerment of farmers and women in Kogi, to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the distribution of numerous Hair Dryer Machines to some less privileged women and Water Pumping Machines to farmers for irrigation in order boost their farming activities during the dry season.

The groups highly commended Mrs Aisha Buhari for being the voice of the voiceless, especially the special attention she paid to the plight of the citizens during the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic through various support programmes and initiatives for less-privileged women that cut across the federation.

The group disclosed further that in view of the success recorded by the First Lady’s humanitarian activities, the 2020 Swimming Championship which is aimed at building swimming and sporting capacity for girl child, is being organized in her honour and is geared towards empowering women and less privileged across the country’s 774 local governments.

The statement stated that “the event would be used to select the most analytical and appropriate girl swimmers to be further trained for the upcoming International Swimming Championship. It is strategically planned to also provide special training and empowerment materials for all participating athletes, vulnerable and less-privileged girls and women in our rural communities.”

Part of the activities lined up is the official presentation/unveiling of the trophy to the First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs Aisha Buhari ahead of the commencement of the International Women Swimming Championship.

The trophy would be presented to Her Excellency in recognition of her selfless efforts and contribution to helping the girl child, women and the less privileged, with her pet projects spanning the breadth of the country.

