Women are worst hit by gender and racial discrimination — MAMA Centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Mothers And Marginalised Advocacy Centre, MAMA Centre has raised alarm over gender and racial discrimination against women across the world.

Speaking during the commemoration of International Tolerance Day, Executive Director, MAMA Centre, Chioma Kanu said that multiple, or aggravated, forms of discrimination are most significantly experienced by female members of discriminated groups.

She expressed displeasure over the fact that factors relating to social identities such as race, colour, ethnicity and national origin constitute a major challenge militating against many women’s socio-economic and political advancement across the globe.

“While we demand equality and diversity across the world, we are concerned that women remain the worst hit by gender and racial discrimination across the marital institution, employment opportunities, remuneration, literacy rates, and systemic segregation. We are also worried over the continued policy neglect and disproportionate response to the injustice suffered by victims of racial discrimination and related intolerance, especially in cases where a woman’s race or ethnic group is factored into her experience.

“Just as we are not unaware of the existing social stigma aggravating suffering among persons living with disabilities, persons affected by HIV/AIDS, children and the elderly, among others, who are often among the most vulnerable members of society, and are at greater risk of economic hardship, exclusion, violence, and discrimination.

Calling for adequate policy attention to the plights of minority women and vulnerable groups, Chioma recalled with absolute solidarity, victims of ethnic, intersectional discrimination and race-based violence against women as evident in rape across Bosnia, Kosovo, Burundi, Rwanda among other nations with records of race-based targeting of women for an explicitly gender-based violation.

On the theme of the day, she said:”’Tolerance is respect, acceptance, and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human’ Chioma said that the plights of victims of ethnic conflicts are under-reported.

“As we recognised tolerance not only as a moral duty but also as a political and legal requirement for individuals, groups, and states, we call for increased policy response through the adoption and full implementation of legal frameworks including the ratified UNESCO Declaration of Principles on Tolerance”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: