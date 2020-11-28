Women are most reliable in politics — Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday said women are the most reliable people in politics.

He also opined that the female folk is very consistent in everything they do and would not let you down once they stood by you.

The Governor disclosed this during a programme held in Government House tagged “Osun Women Prays” where inter-religious groups of Muslims and Christians faithful prayed for the governor to mark his second anniversary in Office.

He lauded women in the state for organising a prayer session to mark his second anniversary in office, describing their gesture as symbolic

Oyetola’s words: “The prayers mean a lot to me. The women in Osun decided to pray for me and it is timely because of the second-anniversary celebration, this is very symbolic. I lived on prayers.

“Women are very passionate and when it comes to politics they play a vital role, they are the most consistent people you can see in politics, if they are with you they won’t let you down. I respect and appreciate them.

“We will keep our promises to you and I want to implore you to keep supporting our administration,” he added.

