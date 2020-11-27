Wolimoh becomes new NANS CPC chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has named Comrade Olajide Wolimoh as the new chairman of its Convention Planning Committee (CPC).

NANS president, Comrade Danielson Akpan Bamidele disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Bamidele said the choice of Wolimoh was ratified after extensive consultation with all relevant structures of the association.

The NANS president reaffirmed that the date earlier fixed by the CPC remained sacrosanct.

He said, “As part of activities leading to the final transition to new leadership, it is important to address this press conference and inform Nigerian students of the readiness of my leadership to successfully transit.

“Having relieved Comrade Patrick Afubera of Chairmanship of the Convention Planning Committee at about 12:00 hours yesterday afternoon, I wish to immediately announce the replacement of the former chairman with Comrade Olajide Wolimoh who until now was one of the Deputy Chairmen assigned to organise a hitch-free convention. The choice of Comrade Wolimoh was ratified after extensive consultation with relevant structures of NANS.

“The assignment of the committee remained as contained in the Terms of Reference. I enjoin all and sundry to cooperate with the new chairman and the entire committee members in delivering effectively on their mandate.

“Secondly, I wish to reaffirm that the date initially fixed by the CPC remained sacrosanct. The election is scheduled to hold as follows

Date: 3rd-6th December, 2020. Venue: Eagle Square, Abuja.

“While reiterating the commitment of the outgoing leadership to a unified convention, we plead with managements of Tertiary Institutions to support the movement of their various SUG’s adequately. We wish Nigerian students journey mercies and a successful convention.”

