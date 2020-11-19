With Umahi, I foresee brighter future for democracy ― Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

Says he’s proud of Ebonyi gov’s bold decision to join APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday said he foresaw a brighter future for the nation’s democracy with the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The President said that he was proud of Governor Umahi’s bold decision to dump his former party, the PDP in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

President Buhari said though people might call the governor names, it was the price men of principles have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions.

Shehu, in the statement, said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it “as a bold move driven purely by principle rather than opportunistic motives.”

ALSO READ:

“Reacting to the defection, President Buhari said: I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking this bold decision in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion.

“Good governance is very important to us in the APC, and I’m glad that the governor has cited this as a major factor in his decision to join us. I urge our citizens to pay less emphasis on identity politics if we want our democracy to make a positive impact on our country.”

He noted that “with men like Umahi, I foresee a brighter future for our democracy because the voters will be more motivated by performance records of parties and their candidates.

“Let me once again; commend the boldness of Governor Umahi for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many.

“I know people might call him names, but that is the price men of principles have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: