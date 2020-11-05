WIMBIZ urges women to recalibrate as 19th Annual Conference goes digital

Kindly Share This Story:

As stakeholders gear up for the 19th Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) Conference Friday. The flagship conference is an annual event that holds every November and is attended by over 1500 women to deliberate on a broad range of issues centred on a contemporary theme that is topical and relevant to women in the business, corporate, public and development sectors.

This year’s conference themed ‘’The Shift: Recalibrate’’ is WIMBIZ’s first virtual conference. The conference will highlight the impact of the Covid-19 disruption that characterized the year 2020 and proffer practical solutions to rebuild, recalibrate and embrace the re-alignments that have become necessary in the post-pandemic reality.

Speakers that cut across various industries and expertise areas have been carefully selected to facilitate robust discussions and provide life-enhancing takeaways for attendees. Registered delegates should eagerly anticipate discussions on authentic leadership, positioning themselves strategically for success, learning to hone & own the art of personal branding, pushing for greater representation of women in the Nigerian political landscape and coping skills for overcoming traumatic events in their personal and professional lives.

There will also be Networking opportunities and after conference social event for all delegates. The conference is guaranteed to challenge women to push the envelope, evolve, reinvent, and embrace the shift.

The traumatic events of the last few weeks have reinforced the need for our intervention as a catalyst: inspiring, empowering, and connecting women. It has also spotlighted the lack of gender diversity in our political leadership which WIMBIZ strongly advocates for.

We condole everyone affected by the civil unrest, pray for the dearly departed, and commiserate with their families. ABOUT WIMBIZ WIMBIZ is a non-profit organization that has, over the last 19 years, implemented programs that inspire, empower, and advocate for greater representation of women in leadership positions in the public and private sector. WIMBIZ has a contributory associate pool of over 750 accomplished women in management, business, and public service and over 15,000 women on its database.

